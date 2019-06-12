Student Season ticket sales for Penn State Football begins Monday

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s almost that time of year for Penn State students! Season tickets for the 2019 season go on sale starting Monday, June 17.

The sale begins with graduate students on Monday, then seniors Tuesday, juniors Wednesday, sophomores on Thursday, and finally freshman on Friday.

The cost of the seven-game home season ticket package is $239. Students can also purchase an official 2019 White Out shirt – short sleeve ($26) or long sleeve ($32) — during the sale.

For more information, visit the season tickets sale guide on www.GoPSUsports.com/studentcentral.