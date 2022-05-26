ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police arrested a 15-year-old Thursday morning after investigating a threat directed at the junior high school, Altoona police report.

Altoona police were notified Wednesday, Mach 26, of a student who made a threat of “potential violence.” A threat that came the same day as a school shooting in Udvale, Texas, that saw 19 students and two teachers killed.

The Altoona Police Department worked with Altoona Area School District police through the investigation.

While the students’ name has not been released, police say they will be charged with felony terroristic threats and has been suspended from the school for the remainder of the year.

The student is currently in police custody.