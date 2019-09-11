Student aide found guilty of inappropriately touching a student

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ)– A jury found a student aide from Clearfield County Career and Technology Center guilty of inappropriately touching a student Tuesday.

60-year-old Edna Spencer faced charges of indecent assault and corruption of minors.

District Attorney Bill Shaw said the charges come from an incident in March 2018 at the school.

Shaw said a female student was changing in the locker room when Spencer came in, touched the student while she was partially undressed and made an inappropriate comment.

That student told the school’s principal, who made a mandatory ChildLine report.

Shaw said this case reflects how new ChildLine reporting guidelines are working in the state.

“The people at the technology center, they did what they were supposed to do,” Shaw said. “The system worked as it was designed and i’m proud of the result.”

Shaw said Spencer could face up to 10 years behind bars, but ultimately, the sentence is up to the judge.