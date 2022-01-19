Stuckey Automotive hosting multi-day job fair

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Stuckey Automotive is hosting a three-day job fair at locations in Bellefonte and Duncansville on Feb. 1, 2 and 10.

The dealership is looking to fill positions in several areas: sales, administrative support, business development, customer care, reconditioning and detail, parts and service, and collision repair. All of the positions are full-time with an immediate start date, according to Stuckey Automotive.

JOB FAIR DATES

  • Feb. 1: From 4 to 7 p.m. at Stuckey Ford Bellefonte (2892 Benner Pike, Bellefonte)
  • Feb. 2: From 4 to 7 p.m. at Stuckey Ford Bellefonte (2892 Benner Pike, Bellefonte)
  • Feb. 10: From 4 to 7 p.m. at Stuckey Automotive Headquarters (899 Plank Rd, Duncansville)

Job seekers can request a scheduled onsite interview when they submit their resumes to HR@stuckeyauto.com.

