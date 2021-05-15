Stuckey Automotive flag-raising ceremony

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Stuckey Ford in Hollidaysburg needed a new American flag, so what better day to hold a flag-raising ceremony than on armed forces day.

The dedication had guest speakers, the Hollidaysburg Senior High School drumline, and a local artist to sing the national anthem.

Many community members and veterans made it out to watch.

“We honor the fellow Americans who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom, although we can never fully express our solum gratitude to those brave Americans we can honor them by remembering to fly our flag not just on holidays but every day, like they do here at Stucky Ford,” Hollidaysburg American Legion Post Commander Sam Dunkle said.

Stuckey Automotive with the help of the Cub Scout Troop 3332 respectfully retired the flag that was removed in December.