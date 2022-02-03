ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Stuckey Automotive donated two cars to the Greater Altoona Career & Technology Center (GACTC) to help give its automotive students a hands-on learning experience.

The used vehicles which include a Ford Fiesta and a Ford Escape will reportedly give students the opportunity to examine, diagnose, and repair both modern and computer-driven vehicles with a significant amount of electronics.

“Computerization has revolutionized how vehicles work and how technicians assess and manage repairs. The donated vehicles are a resource to help students acquire skills needed to adapt to the future of automotive technology,” President of Stuckey Automotive Matt Stuckey said. “Together with the GACTC, we can help these young men and women become even more marketable in a competitive environment – and that’s just what every student deserves.”

Executive Director of the GACTC Eric Palmer said the school relies on industry partners like Stuckey Automotive to keep their programs as up-to-date as possible to keep providing hands-on opportunities for students in their technology-driven programs.

“These vehicles will allow us to introduce the next level of technology to our automotive students so they can be proficient, up-to-date technicians when they leave us – and maybe even go to work at one of the Stuckey Automotive service centers,” Palmer added. “We are so grateful to Stuckey Automotive for this generous donation.”