Stuckey Automotive acquires Joel Confer Ford of Bellefonte

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Stuckey Automotive has acquired Joel Confer Ford of Bellefonte, according to an announcement by President Matt Stuckey Wednesday.

Joel Confer Ford of Bellefonte will be known as Stuckey Ford of Bellefonte as of July 1 and will open July 8. The business was owned and operated by the Confer family since 2004. This will mark the fifth dealership under Stuckey Automotive, including two locations in Hollidaysburg, one in Altoona and one in State College.

According to Stuckey Automotive, the agreement came to be after the businessmen were introduced by a mutual colleague and friend.

“This introduction is one for which I’ll always be grateful,” Matt Stuckey said. “We were gifted an opportunity to grow our brand in Centre County. It’s humbling when a man like Joel trusts that you’ll care for his business and customers as you would your own. We should all be so lucky to meet a Joel Confer in life.”

The Confer family will still operate their Toyota and BMW locations in State College. All employees at Joel Confer of Bellefonte have been recruited to join the Stuckey organization, according to the announcement.

“I have to applaud Matt and his team,” Joel Confer said. “As exciting as it is to watch their company grow, it appeases me even more to know they’ll do right by our employees and our community. I just can’t wait to see what they’ll do next – and where!”