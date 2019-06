JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Officials were called to a fire on the 500 block of Coleman Avenue in Johnstown Friday morning.

When crews arrived, heavy smoke was coming from the second floor of the building. The family living in the apartment, was able to make it out safely and Fire Chief, Robert Statler, says the next step is determining the cause of the fire.

“We got the fire marshal coming in this afternoon. We’ll go over the scene and get a determination of what caused the fire.”