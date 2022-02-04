Strengthening Families Program coming to Ridgway later this month

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A program aimed to build family connections is coming to elk county later in February. The Strengthening Families Program is designed for parents and their children age 10-14, to help build or repair connections during the adolescent stage, resolve conflicts, and set goals.

The free program will take place once a week, starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Ridgway Courthouse, and are expected to last about two hours. The first session is on February 15. The Strengthening Families program will continue to meet each Tuesday until March 29.

Each week, any families that attend will receive a Sheetz gift card, as well as a meal during the meeting.

The programs organizer, Courtney Dunworth, a prevention specialist with the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Services said this program can be instrumental in resolving problems within a family, but also recommends the program for all families, even if they are not struggling with any conflicts.

“People that maybe struggle with communication. Communication is a huge part of the program because that’s where a lot of the barriers happen once we hit that adolescent time period, or that pre teen time period,” Dunworth said

To register for these sessions, you can contact Courtney Dunworth at (814) 512-4855.