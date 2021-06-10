Strawberry season at Way Fruit Farm

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — It’s the perfect time of year for fresh fruits and other goodies made right here in Central PA and if you’re wondering where you can find some, a farm in Centre County could be the perfect place.

Way Fruit Farm in Port Matilda said they are at the peak of strawberry season, so now is the perfect time to enjoy them.

People can pick the fruit from 8 acres of strawberry fields, at the farm.

Co-owner, Jason Coopey, said you can really tell the difference when compared to “store-bought” fruit verse locally grown strawberries.

“The local ones just have so much more flavor, they’re so much sweeter, they have so much better flavor than the ones that are shipped because they’re more fragile and it’s just that little bit of ripeness that we let them get to on the plants, it’s just so much more valuable the flavor,” Coopey said.

Coopey adds there’s peach and sweet corn season to look forward to in the next few months.