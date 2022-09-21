BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Strawberry Hills Soccer Complex in Logan Township received a $150,000 grant on Tuesday, Sept. 21.

The grant was announced by Sen. Judy Ward (R-30) and Rep. Lou Schmitt (R-79) and is part of the Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program.

“Youth soccer is a growing sport, and Logan Township has developed a solid vision for this complex to promote growth of the sport here,” Ward said. “This state investment will help bring high-quality soccer facilities to the Altoona area which will attract tournament events that bring visitors who will spend money in the local community, resulting in positive economic impacts.”

Logan Township will use the funding to begin installing site amenities at the complex, including a playground, pavilions, bleachers, a netting system, picnic tables, trash cans, a storage building and utilities.

“This project will afford residents greater recreational options,” Schmitt said. “Once completed, the sports complex could serve as an economic driver through it hosting soccer tournaments. I applaud Logan Township officials for bringing this project forward and the Commonwealth Financing Authority for recognizing the potential it has for our area.”

The Commonwealth Financing Authority, an independent agency of the Department of Community and Economic Development, oversees state investment in projects that support and enhance Pennsylvania`s economic growth.