Straub Brewery to hold tastings during Oktoberfest in Dubois

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Winkler Gallery & Art Education Center, located in Dubois, will hold an Oktoberfest celebration on Saturday, Oct. 23 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sponsored by the Straub Brewery, Oktoberfest will feature beer tastings of classic and craft brews as well as giveaways, 50/50 raffles, music and food. Straub’s newest sangria will also be available for a tasting event.

Special guests include:

Kevin Straub- A Bonsai artist who will do a Bonsai demonstration

John Pirnak- A oil and water color artist

Jeff London- a photographer

The event is free to the public but guests have to be over 21-years-old to attend. For anyone not sampling the alcohol, water and soda will also be available.

More information on upcoming events at the Winkler Gallery & Art Education Center can be found on their website or Facebook page.