Strangers are leaving ‘mystery meat’ at book box in Johnstown park

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Conerns continue to grow in Johnstown after raw meat continues to be left at a book box in Roxbury Park.

What’s meant to be a box full of book donations is turning into a potentially sickening drop off location for raw meat that appears to be being dropped off through the past week. Photos provided by Charlene Stanton, who takes daily walks in the park, show bags of raw meat hanging from the book box.

“It’s concerning because so many health born illnesses could be caused by leaving meat out unrefrigerated. In this particular case this bag of meat has been hanging there since last Thursday morning,” Stanton tells WTAJ.

Stanton says she has seen fresh and frozen meat both placed in the box lately and someone keeps taking them.

“Whoever put the items there had a good intention to help somebody in need and somebody who may be in need and in desperate need of food will pick up the bags of meat, take them home, eat it,” Stanton says.

If you are trying to help someone who may need it, please donate food to the local pantry instead of leaving it out in public like seen here.

If you are in need, please reach out to your local pantry and do not take mystery food from the street.