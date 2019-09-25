Stormy Daniels comes to Champs in Downtown State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Stormy Daniels, the adult film star who sued President Donald Trump, will appear at a party at Champs Downtown tonight, September 25, at 10 p.m.

The goal of Daniel’s appearance is to convince Penn State University’s communications dean, Marie Hardin, to debate Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, according to posts made on social media.

Hardin was quoted in an NBC News article speaking about “the persistence of traditional masculinity in sports culture.” The article was published on Saturday.

Hardin went on to say conservative ideology is at the core of Barstool Sports, particularly with their portrayal of gender roles.

On Monday, Portnoy went on Fox News and defended his company, and challenged Hardin to a debate. He’s said he will visit PSU to have Hardin speak on Barstool Radio and is offering a $20,000 donation to THON if Hardin agrees to a debate.

Portnoy tweeted that Hardin should be willing to defend her comments “no matter how ridiculous they are.”

PSU has not yet responded to requests for comments.

The conservative group Turning Point USA at Penn State offered to host the debate, and Portnoy tweeted, “I’m game if she is. Let’s make it happen.”

🚨🚨TONIGHT🚨🚨#BringPortnoyToPSU starts tonight with the @stoolpresidente party!!!

Hosted by @StormyDaniels

$3 White Claw All Day

1/2 price happys 10-12 pic.twitter.com/UDmb733eAv — Champs Downtown (@ChampsPennState) September 25, 2019

“The Portnoy Party” is a free event tonight.