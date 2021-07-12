Storms leave hundreds in Blair County without power Monday morning

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — As storms rolled through Sunday evening, even creating tornado warnings in the area, Blair County is seeing numerous power outages affecting multiple areas of the city.

According to the Penelec power outage map, the biggest hit as of this writing is in the Greenwood area with an estimated 500-1500 people without power. Penelec has crews dispatched and estimate power to be restored there by 5 p.m.

Trees along Avalon Road took out power lines, leaving the road closed Sunday Night as crews worked on the damage. The road is still currently closed and labeled as a “high hazard area” and drivers should avoid traveling it until further notice.

Penelec is showing that most issues in the Altoona area have crews dispatched and power should be restored by 3 p.m.

You can find updates and more information on the Penelec Power Outage Map.