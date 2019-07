Showers and thunderstorms popped up Tuesday afternoon and some ended up being severe with downpours, frequent lightning, along with damaging winds.

In Altoona, trees and wires came down around 4:00 PM near Crawford and Bell Avenue.

At 4:09 PM trees and wires were reported down near Wesley Chapel in Cambria County.

In Snydertown, Huntingdon County, trees and wires also came down at 4:37 PM.

By 4:29 PM in Richland, Cambria County there were also reports of trees and wires down.