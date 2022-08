Bedford Fairgrounds has broken trees and scattered limbs all over the road.

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Following the high winds and rain from the storm Bedford County is already reporting damage.

On Thursday, August 4 the storm that came through left power outages and damage in it’s path.

Right alongside the Bedford County Fairgrounds, trees and powerlines are leaning into the road. Other debris is also scattered on the road.

Trees are leaning into the powerlines in Bedford County

Lighting struck a tree in West Decatur Photo Credit: Kerry Slother

Clappers Flower shop lost it’s roof during the storm. Now crews are cleaning up the mess.