SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — As gas prices continue to soar to record highs, drivers in Somerset County are now paying over $5 a gallon.

The brand new Go Moore Store in Hollsopple is one gas station that is charging $5.25 for a gallon of regular gas as of June 7. Store owner Jim Moore said he had no choice but to raise prices to help make ends meet because he’s paying just as much for gas.

Valero Gas Station prices in Jennerstown, PA on Tuesday, June 7.

Moore said he’s breaking even on his gas sales and claims chains like Sheetz can pay less for gas than local stores because they can preorder it. He says prices will continue to change day by day and doesn’t expect prices to go down any time soon.

As of June 7, many other locations across Central Pennsylvania are also nearing the $5 mark. Altoona sits at $4.99, Bedford at $4.92 and DuBois also at $4.99 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.