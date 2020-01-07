Store gives away free clothes to those in need

PUNXSUTAWNEY, JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A store opened in Punxsutawney to provide clothing and housewares free of charge.

Shelley Rowan opened The Wearhouse on December 12.

All the items are donated, so they can be given away at no cost.

“Everything you see is absolutely free,” Rowan said. “I don’t make a dime on it.”

Rowan started giving away clothing at her church 15 years ago.

Then one day, she was told she’d have to relocate.

“I had to move within a week,” Rowan said. “Within three days, Lily Cameron from Lily’s Restaurant and Bakery offered me this.”

Cameron offered the space free of charge, so Rowan could continue her mission.

“Just because it happened in three days, I knew it was supposed to continue. It wasn’t just a whim, it was a God thing,” Rowan said. “It all fell into place and it keeps falling into place.”

Rowan said, so far, she’s helped nearly 200 people in the new location.

She said she learned her love of giving from her grandparents.

“They were always helping somebody, so that must have rubbed off on me,” Rowan said.

The Wearhouse always accepts donations of gently used clothes, shoes and home items, but what’s needed most right now if people to come and shop.

The Wearhouse is located at 531 Mulberry Alley in Punxsutawney.

The hours vary from day to day, and are updated on The Wearhouse’s Facebook page here.