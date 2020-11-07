“Stop the steal” pro-Trump protest in State College

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A group of Trump supporters gathered in State College on Thursday, November 5. Participants say their goal was to support the President’s reelection while pushing for a fair vote counting process, no matter what the result.

“We want the laws of the land to be followed, and if President Trump is to lose, we want him to lose fairly and honestly. That’s all we’re asking,” says Kris Eng, Centre County Republican Chair.

The group says that they will continue fighting until the election comes to a close.