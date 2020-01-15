Stop the Bleed classes to focus on farming accidents

ALUM BANK, BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Farmers in our region can take part in an emergency preparedness class in Bedford County that will focus on what to do when there’s a farming accidents.

Free Stop the Bleed Classes will be held Thursday, January 16, at the Alum Bank Fire Hall along King St. Clair Road.

There are two sessions available to sign up for: 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Barbara Hammer with the Chestnut Ridge Ambulance Association said knowing what to do before EMS gets to a scene can help save lives.

“Farming is dangerous. It’s something that we need to focus on to try and save as many lives as we can,” she said.

If you’d like to register for the class, you can call 814-839-2774.