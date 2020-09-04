Stolen truck leads to police chase

GREENSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman was arrested on August 25 after she reportedly stole a pickup truck and led police on a chase.

State police troopers observed the pickup truck traveling in the opposite late of traffic on SR 30 East. Troopers were forced to make an evasive maneuver to avoid colliding with the truck.

The pickup truck was pursued on Toll Gate Hill Road where police were able to bring the truck to a stop to avoid further incidents.

The driver later identified as Dakota Jones, 26, allegedly fled the truck and resisted arrest by assaulting two state troopers. Jones was found to be intoxicated and was placed into police custody.