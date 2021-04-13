Police: Woman steals truck after leaving bar, crashes it

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Elk County woman is facing charges after police said she stole a truck after leaving a bar and crashed it.

Amy Pasquarelli, 46, of Brockway is facing a slew of charges, including theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, DUI and careless driving. She was allegedly at the Last Chance Inn in Fox Township when she stole a truck that was outside of the building and crashed it on Toby Road around 12:30 a.m. March 18.

Pasquarelli was transported to Penn Highlands Elk for her injuries. Police said they were unable to talk to her until 1:30 a.m March 18. She refused to speak to police after being read her Miranda rights and had a strong odor of alcohol and cannabis, according to the charges filed.

The victim told police he stopped at the Last Chance Inn to fill the outside wood burner with wood. He said after he filled in, he went inside to tell the bartender and left his truck running. When he came back outside, he saw his truck was missing. The victim told police he heard the fire department was dispatched to a crash on Toby Road and had his mother drive him to the scene, where he saw it was his truck that crashed.

Pasquarelli was arraigned Tuesday and released on an unsecured $10,000 bond with a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 27.