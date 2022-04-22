HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Mount Union man is locked up after two incidents, including one where he allegedly stole a thermal scope worth $17k from the Pennsylvania National Guard Armory.

Cody Bowser, 27, of Mount Union faces felony theft charges, according to court documents.

Huntingdon County State Police arrived at the Pennsylvania National Guard Armory located at 10034 Raystown Road in Smithfield Township after personnel discovered a gray Raytheon PAS- 13D thermal scope worth about $17k was stolen while doing inventory checks on March 16, according to an affidavit.

State police were told that the scope is considered classified so the public has no way of accessing it. At the time Bowser was employed by the National Guard but it is unclear if he still is.

After conducting an investigation and interviews state police learned that Bowser stole the scope and traded it for a different scope from another person and also $400 cash. State police said that the person whom Bowser traded the scope to did not know it was stolen.

In a different incident, Bowser is accused of stealing $1,000 in cash and two rings, both with a total money value of $4,972, from a residence located at the 14000 block of Croghan Pike in Shirley Township and then pawning them off for $220.

Bowser faces felony theft charges and is currently housed in Huntingdon County Prison with bail set at $15,000. He has a preliminary hearing set for May 4.