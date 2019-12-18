Stolen State College car found in Indiana with ‘crayon’ made license plate

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WTAJ) — Troopers in Indiana state found a stolen car from State College, Pa. when they noticed that the “license plate” was drawn with crayons on a paper bag.

Last Thursday, Indiana State Troopers found a driver stranded along interstate 80 in Steuben County when the driver, 20-year-old Joshua Lewis-Brown asked them to call for a tow truck.

When attempting to contact dispatch for a truck, Troopers noticed the homemade plate reading “DJ39RK” handwritten in crayon on the paper grocery bag.

After running the real plates and VIN, they discovered the car was stolen the day before from State College.

Police say the car’s owner went into Weis on Westerly Parkway and left the car running and unlocked to keep it warm.

Lewis-Brown was placed in custody in Indiana and is being held at the Steuben County Jail.

He’s facing charges in Indiana before facing extradition back to State College to face similar charges here.

Police say they discovered that Lewis-Brown has never had a driver’s license and was on probation as well.

HE WAS CHARGED WITH THEFT AND DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE LAST MONTH AND WAS OUT ON TEN-THOUSAND DOLLARS BAIL.

STATE COLLEGE POLICE REMIND DRIVERS TO NOT LEAVE CARS ON AND UNATTENDED.