STOLEN: Police search for another stolen car in Somerset County

SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — Somerset police are investigating a stolen car from a home in the borough between Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Police were dispatch Tuesday morning, July 20 to a home on Lincoln Street in Somerset for a report of a stolen vehicle. The victim reported his 2021 sarge green JEEP Gladiator was stolen some time overnight. His son also reported that $80 was stolen out of his own vehicle as well.

Police noted that the stolen vehicle is believed to be in connection with another theft of a motor vehicle in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Somerset Borough Police at (814) 445-4596.

