Stolen gun from Georgia found in Centre County traffic stop

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A traffic stop in Centre County led police to find a stolen gun from Georgia and to the arrest of a man from Ohio.

The Ohio man, identified as 19-year-old Rahim Gray from Akron, was pulled over on Port Matilda Highway on Jan. 20 due to the tint on his car windows. During the stop, police had the car towed back to state police barracks in Rockview to obtain and execute a search warrant.

While searching, police said that they found a hidden compartment in the passenger side door. Inside of the compartment was a handgun they discovered was stolen out of Georgia. They also found several oxycodone pills and paraphernalia in the car.

Gray was arrested and has since posted $25,000 bail through a bail bondsman. He’s facing a felony charge of firearm not to be possessed as well as charges of receiving stolen property and related drug charges.

A hearing is scheduled for Feb 23.