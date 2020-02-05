Stolen gun found after suspect was involved in multi-car crash

BROOKVILLE, JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Brookville Police announced the arrest of a 19-year-old after responding to a three-vehicle crash on Allegheny BLVD on February 4, at roughly 10 a.m.

Police say that during the investigation of the crash, a witness said the 19-year-old ran away from the car and soon came back before police arrived.

While questioning the man, police say he led them to some property on the side of Allegheny BLVD where he hid a Kimber .380 that they determined was stolen from Sandy Township in Clearfield County.

Brookville Police charged the man before releasing him to Clearfield County authorities for outstanding warrants.