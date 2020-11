IRVONA, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are searching for information after equipment was stolen from the Irvona Fire Department.

Police report the incident happened between 3 p.m. on Nov. 3, to 7 a.m. on Nov. 4, when an unknown actor(s) got into the fire station. They then left with roughly $400 worth of equipment.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call PSP Clearfield at 814-857-3800.