Sticker campaign reminds adults not to serve alcohol to minors

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — With proms, graduations, and Memorial Day weekend coming up, the Cambria County Drug Coalition is reminding adults and parents about the dangers of buying alcohol for kids.

The organization has partnered with Habits Beer and Tobacco in Johnstown to print stickers that are put on alcohol products in the store. This is part of their “Parents who host the most, lose the most” campaign.

Project coordinator Natalie Kauffman says she hopes the campaign changes people’s mindset that supplying teens with alcohol is ok.

“If it’s something they think is acceptable or they think it’s just a right of passage like ‘oh it’s not a big deal, I had a beer with my pap when I was 16 it’s not a big deal’ they will actually stop and realize that it is a big deal,” said Kauffman.

She adds the stickers are there to remind adults about the legal consequences that come with hosting such as jail time and fines. Not to mention, alcohol can negatively affect a child’s brain development.