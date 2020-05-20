Staying safe while searching for a new home

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The real estate business is getting back to work in Pennsylvania, but it will be a little different with health and safety in mind.

Broker and Owner of Perry Wellington Realty Adam Conrad said the initial restrictions for yellow counties made it difficult for families when touring potential homes.

“We had to counsel our buyers and sellers that they had to wear shoe covers. They had to wear gloves. They had to all wear masks in order to see homes, and we were restricted to only two people in a home at a time,” he said.

Now, three people, including the realtor, are allowed in the home, and everyone must still wear a mask.

Despite those changes, some sellers are still concerned about keeping their homes clean and sanitary when there are people they don’t know walking around.

“The seller is asking that you don’t touch anything. Don’t turn the lights on or off. Don’t open doors or cabinets. Please don’t touch anything in the home. Try and refrain from that,” Conrad said.

Perry Wellington offers 3D virtual property tours, giving buyers a look inside without even stepping foot on the property .

“People actually do virtual walk-throughs, which allows them to spend a lot less time in the home when it does come time to actually look at the home in person,” Conrad said.

There are some other restrictions in place, such as continued social distancing whenever meeting in person and using remote or electronic ways of conducting settlements and closures.