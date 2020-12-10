Staying safe on the slopes: Local ski resorts share COVID-19 protocols before reopening

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — During the pandemic, many people escaped their concerns and stresses by going outside and enjoying activities like hiking and biking. Now, with winter around the corner, skiing and snowboarding are coming back.

Outdoor activities like skiing lend themselves to following CDC Guidelines, like social distancing, and resorts like Blue Knob All Seasons Resort are ready to welcome visitors back.

“Skis kinda are that length where you’re not going to be right behind or in front of somebody,” Blue Knob Marketing Director Donna Himes said.

The resort is strictly following state guidelines including limited indoor capacity, temperature checks for lessons, masks, and solo lift rides.

“We’re not really anticipating any big lift lines, but if we do, we hope people will be patient because we’re only requiring that for their own safety,” Himes said.

Not all resorts are reopening yet. Tussey Mountain in Boalsburg is waiting for better weather to make more snow. Marketing Director Aaron Weyman said the mountain is prepared to safely bring people back.

“No one wants to be the reason there is no season. The ski season is short in comparison to some other sporting seasons, so we want to get the most out it,” he said.

Other safety steps are already built into winter sports.

“You’re required to wear a mask anyway, so put the neck gaiter on and some goggles and gloves, and that’s another thing. There’s not a whole lot exposed in the wintertime, so you’re following protocols without realizing it,” Himes said.

Blue Knob will reopen with limited hours and terrain for this weekend.