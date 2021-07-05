Staying ahead of pesky scam calls

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Many phone call scams have been going around our area, so the Altoona Police Department has some advice in case you are on the receiving end.

With technology now, a number can show up as 814, even if the call is from out of state.

Some of the most recent calls have said they have a legal case against you, a family member is arrested, or are pretending to be an officer at your local police department.

Keep in mind these calls all have the same goal, to try and get your money, so the department stresses if you don’t know why the person is calling or who they are do not provide any information.

“Please don’t provide any permanent information over the phone, don’t send money through the mail, don’t go buy gift cards and provide those gift card numbers to people over the phone, that’s another one that happens a lot and they’ll go to the store, buy gift cards, and give the gift card number over the phone and that money is gone forever,” Sgt. Matt Plummer with the Altoona Police Department said.

Plummer adds once you provide money to these scam callers, there is not a lot you can do to get it back.

If you receive a scam call, you can report the number to the Federal Trade Commission and they will try to get the number shut down.