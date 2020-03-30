Gov. Wolf orders April 30 Stay-at-home, schools closed indefinitely

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Wolf announced during the daily coronavirus virtual news conference that he will be pushing back all stay-at-home and essential/non-essential dates from April 6 to April 30, 2020.

“Stay at Home” orders now include Carbon, Cumberland, Dauphin, and Schuylkill counties, bringing the state total to 26 counties under a stay-at-home order.

The order now includes these 26 counties: Allegheny, Beaver, Berks, Bucks, Butler, Carbon, Centre, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Erie, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, Philadelphia, Pike, Schuylkill, Washington, Wayne, Westmoreland and York counties.

The new order takes effect at 8 p.m., Monday, March 30, 2020, and will continue until April 30. All stay-at-home orders are now extended through April 30. All Pennsylvania schools will remain closed until further notice. All non-life-sustaining business closures remain in effect.

April 30th coincides with President Trump announcing Sunday evening that their time frame of social distancing and fighting the virus will continue until at least April 30, 2020.

Earlier Monday afternoon, the PA Dept. of Health confirmed a total of 4,087 cases in Pennsylvania.

For more information, you can check out the Department of Health website by clicking here.