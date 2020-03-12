Status of local schools in Central Pennsylvania during COVID-19 outbreak

(WTAJ) — While many colleges are extending Spring Break as a preemptive strike against sickness coming from students who may travel out of the country, or in ‘hot spots’ of the country, many local school districts are letting parents know what their plans are, and most plan to carry on as normal.

If your school district has any updates, please contact us at news@wtajtv.com to have your district added to this list.

