State Troopers search for missing Indiana County teen

BLAIRSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are searching for a missing 17-year-old from Blairsville who was last seen on Christmas Eve.

Zachary Adam Liscsak, 17, was reported by a family member as a runaway. He’s believed to be in the Blairsville area and is described as being 6 foot tall, roughly 145 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Liscsak was last seen at his residence on Marshall Heights Road in Burrell Township on December 24, 2019, and was reported to have been staying at a family member’s home.

Troopers have been unsuccessful in locating him and report they have no reason to suspect foul play.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 17-year-old Zachary Adam Liscsak is asked to call PSP Indiana at 724-357-1960.