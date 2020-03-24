State troopers issue warnings to 27 non-life sustaining businesses

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police have released data on actions taken against non-life-sustaining businesses who failed to comply with Governor Tom Wolf’s order to close their physical locations.

The first day of enforcement took place on Monday, March 23. Officials say that most businesses are doing their part by complying to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“This process is two phased beginning with warnings to gain voluntary compliance, followed by enforcement as necessary,” said Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police.

Governor Wolf has directed multiple state and local agencies to enforce the order, including local and state police, the Department of Health, Agriculture, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, and local officials.

More information on what is considered a life-sustaining business, as well as information pertaining to waivers and exemptions, can be found on the PA Department of Community and Economic Development’s website.

If you feel a business is not complying with the current order, you are asked to contact your local police non-emergency number.