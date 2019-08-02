State Troopers get Ohio police involved to arrest Centre County scammer

CENTRE CO., Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police in the Rockview Unit worked with the City Police in Hamilton, Ohio to perform a fraud sting after a local woman, 70, sent money to a phone scammer.

On July 12, 2019, the woman sent $5,000 to a man in Hamilton, Ohio who claimed to be the lawyer of a loved one who needed the money for bail. He gave the woman a fake case number and told her a fake law that prevented her from telling any family members.

After sending the money via UPS, she found out her loved one was not in jail, and she was scammed.

Taking the information, Trooper Maggs worked with Hamilton City Police to have another package to be sent to a “Michael Roberts.”

On July 16, 2019, at 11 a.m. the package was delivered and picked up. Hamilton City PD VICE stopped and took Johan Rafael Rodriguez, 33, into custody.

The second package, numerous fake I.D.s and $40,000 in other packages were also found.

Rodriguez is currently in prison in Ohio and awaiting his extradition back to Centre County to face charges here.

The investigation is ongoing as police found evidence of victims in several other states.