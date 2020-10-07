State troopers are searching for runaway juvenile

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for a suspected runaway juvenile that went missing on October 5.

Ethan M. Spaid, 16, of Robinson, PA

According to reports, that 16-year-old Ethan Spaid of Robinson was last seen by his mother at their Front Street, W. Wheatfield Twp. residence the morning of his disappearance before he left for school.

Troopers have since learned that Spaid did attend school on October 5. He was reportedly last seen later that afternoon when he was observed walking near Indiana Area Junior High School at 245 N. 5th St. in Indiana Borough. He may also be in the company of another male juvenile in the Leechburg/Lower Burrell, PA area.

Spaid is reported to be 5’09” tall and 120 lbs. with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, a plain gray hooded sweatshirt, and black Nike high top shoes. The Nike Swoosh logo on one of the shoes is colored red. He was also reported to be carrying a white Vans backpack.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Ethan Spaid is asked to immediately contact the Indiana County State Police at 724-357-1960.