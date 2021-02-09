State trooper passes while on-duty

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — A state trooper from Troop C DuBois died on Monday after suffering a medical emergency while on-duty.

According to state police, Trooper Monty Mitchell, 45, had a medical emergency in the station parking lot during his shift at 9 p.m. He was pronounced dead at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital at 10 p.m.

“Our department today feels the heartache of the sudden loss of a colleague and friend,” Colonel Evanchick said. “We ask Pennsylvanians to keep Trooper Mitchell and his loved ones in their thoughts during this difficult time.”

Trooper Mitchell enlisted with Pennsylvania State Police in 2007. He also served Troop G Huntingdon and Troop C Ridgway during his career.