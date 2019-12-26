State trooper charged with D.U.I. after crash

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Johnstown Police have charged a state trooper with a D.U.I. after a crash.

Earlier this month, 48-year-old State Trooper Paul Tononi was charged with driving under the influence after a crash on December 1.

According to LinkedIn, we learned that he’s an officer specifically trained to prevent impaired drivers from hurting others as a Drug Recognition Expert.

Tononi, along with 14 other state troopers were honored back in 2007 for their work in stopping drunken drivers, according to an article by the TribLive.

Now in December of 2019, police say he was driving toward Chestnut Street when he claims he swerved to avoid an animal in the road.

He hit a parked car and struck a utility pole knocking down wires and a transformer near the intersection of Cambria Place and Fourth Avenue.

The responding officers noticed Tononi had bloodshot, glassy eyes, lethargic speech and they could smell alcohol from his breath.

They say he was unable to complete a standard field sobriety test and a Preliminary Breath Test showed he had a .14% blood alcohol level, almost two times the legal limit of .08%

Tononi was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center for a blood test and released later that night to a friend.

He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for February 16.