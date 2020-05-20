State to distribute $51M in CARES funding to support child care providers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf announced an initial distribution of $51 million of funding from CARES Act funding to support child care providers around Pennsylvania.
Distributed in partnership with the General Assembly, this initial funding will reach nearly 7,000 child care centers.
Pennsylvania received $106 million in funding to support child care providers through the CARES Act that will be distributed to providers in two waves. The first wave of $51 million will be distributed to all eligible, licensed child care providers and is designed to help providers preparing to reopen as counties move to the yellow phase. The remaining funding will be allocated following the completion of a study assessing the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Pennsylvania’s child care providers.
“Child care providers are the backbone of our economy in many ways,” Gov. Wolf said. “Without their work, children would miss out on an introduction to education that helps them throughout childhood, adolescence, and adulthood, and parents and guardians may have to stay home or not pursue education themselves. I cannot understate how valuable this work is to local communities and the commonwealth as a whole, and as Pennsylvania reopens, we need a robust and healthy child care system.”
Twenty-seven counties in Pennsylvania can be considered moderate or acute child care deserts based on the capacity of licensed child care providers compared to projections from census data on the number of children needing care. Providers suspended for a tax lien, welfare fraud, or providers whose licenses have been revoked or not renewed were disqualified from receiving CARES funding.
Funding award ranges for the first round of funding are:
|Provider Type
|Range
|Median
|Average
|School Age Only
|$2,700 – $16,900
|$3,000
|$3,306
|Family Child Care Homes
|$1,700 – $4,300
|$2,100
|$2,235
|Group Child Care Homes
|$2,000 – $7,700
|$2,800
|$3,064
|Category 1 Child Care Centers (licensed capacity 8 -38)
|$2,300 – $12,800
|$3,500
|$4,020
|Category 2 Child Care Centers (licensed capacity 39-61)
|$4,100 – $20,800
|$5,650
|$6,594
|Category 3 Child Care Centers (licensed capacity 62-92)
|$6,500-$36,700
|$8,000
|$9,767
|Category 4 Child Care Centers (licensed capacity 93-137)
|$9,700 – $42,800
|$11,600
|$13,906
|Category 5 Child Care Centers (licensed capacity 138-596)
|$16,500 – $51,600
|$18,500
|$20,693
Distribution by county:
|Distribution by County
|Philadelphia
|$11,146,700
|Centre
|$502,800
|Clarion
|$194,300
|Allegheny
|$4,222,400
|Butler
|$478,600
|Clinton
|$187,600
|Montgomery
|$3,587,200
|Northumberland
|$461,200
|Elk
|$179,300
|Delaware
|$2,603,800
|Beaver
|$450,100
|Bradford
|$167,900
|Bucks
|$2,359,600
|Adams
|$436,200
|Union
|$166,600
|Lehigh
|$1,876,500
|Lycoming
|$421,500
|Venango
|$163,200
|Chester
|$1,866,700
|Cambria
|$369,200
|Columbia
|$162,000
|Lancaster
|$1,503,500
|Blair
|$351,700
|Somerset
|$156,600
|York
|$1,448,500
|Indiana
|$322,300
|Greene
|$154,000
|Dauphin
|$1,379,500
|Armstrong
|$310,300
|Snyder
|$143,300
|Berks
|$1,216,500
|Schuylkill
|$307,400
|Susquehanna
|$139,000
|Northampton
|$1,098,400
|Clearfield
|$304,000
|Tioga
|$137,900
|Erie
|$1,011,700
|Mercer
|$253,900
|Carbon
|$88,200
|Luzerne
|$924,400
|Perry
|$244,700
|Wyoming
|$81,000
|Cumberland
|$856,200
|Wayne
|$227,000
|Pike
|$72,500
|Westmoreland
|$842,500
|Mifflin
|$224,200
|Montour
|$71,000
|Franklin
|$813,900
|Jefferson
|$220,700
|Warren
|$68,700
|Lebanon
|$791,400
|Crawford
|$220,500
|Juniata
|$47,500
|Lackawanna
|$697,800
|Bedford
|$206,200
|Fulton
|$38,700
|Fayette
|$613,000
|Lawrence
|$205,200
|Potter
|$33,900
|Monroe
|$560,600
|Huntingdon
|$203,600
|Cameron
|$22,400
|Washington
|$519,300
|McKean
|$200,700
|Sullivan
|$8,600
|Grand Total $51,346,300
The attestation form and process for the CARES Act funds for child care providers can be found here.