State Theatre to show screening of Jack Frost

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College is gearing up for Christmas with a free showing of “Jack Frost” at the State Theatre on Nov. 18.

There will be two screenings on Nov. 18 at 5 and 6:30 p.m. The classic 1979 film is 48 minutes long and tells the story of Jack Frost turning into a human.

Guests are asked to follow CDC guidelines and wear masks while in the State Theatre, regardless of vaccination status (with the exception of while eating and drinking). Masks are available upon request and the theatre strongly encourages all attendees to be vaccinated.

Guests are encouraged to reserve their tickets in advance online.