State Theatre to host small in-person events again, after being closed for a year

CENTRE COUTNY, Pa. (WTAJ) – It’s been more than a year since folks have been able to buy a ticket, grab some popcorn and enjoy a show at The State Theatre. But with COVID-19 restrictions easing, they’ll be making their big debut to the public again, come mid-May.

According to the theatre’s General Manager Kerry Cavanaugh, new protocols like blocking off every other row and getting away from hard copy tickets will be in place to ensure the safety of their guests.

“We’re very excited because we feel like alright, we made it through the hard part, there’s a bright spot at the end. We’re not 100% sure when that timeline will be of when we can host a sold out show again, but just the way things are going we’re very excited with welcoming the public back,” said Cavanaugh.

Cavanaugh says they’ll be operating at 25% capacity, but hope to hold larger events in the near future as restrictions continue to ease.