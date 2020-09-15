State Theater in Johnstown set to undergo revitalization project

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State Theater in downtown Johnstown had sat empty for years until a pilot movie program by the Discover Downtown Partnership. Now the theater is set to undergo a revitalization project.

Conemaugh Hospital, who owns the building, and city developers have officially chosen a group to revitalize the theater.

The $28 million renovation project would include adding a speakeasy with a restaurant, mini-movie theaters, a hotel area and disconnecting the theater from the old Lee Hospital.

One organizer of the group chosen says the price for renovations doesn’t compare to the long-term benefits for the area.

“The State Theater can be a really solid anchor point for the downtown and so they’re looking at this initial $28 million investment as kind of a down payment to really help to bring life back to the downtown and to help facilitate a lot of the wonderful programs, groups and organizations that have already done some wonderful things downtown,” says Eric Reighard, owner and operator of the theater.

Reighard and his wife are Johnstown natives and moved to Baltimore, but realized they wanted to make a difference back home by changing the narrative of Johnstown.

“Our thing was when our children were getting to be that age where they’re thinking about where they’re going to go to college or where they want to set down those roots, we just want the narrative to change that Johnstown is a viable place for them to set down those roots.”

More information on how to stay up to date with the group’s progress can be found on their Facebook page by clicking here.