State Senator Judy Ward announces re-election campaign

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — State Senator Judy Ward (R-Blair) announced she’ll be running for re-election in Pennsylvania’s 30th State Senate District

Ward, who made the announcement Tuesday, Feb. 22, is a lifelong resident of Blair County. She was elected into Senate in 2018 and has served two terms in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. Ward was also the first woman to hold the position in the 30th Senate District.

“As your State Senator, I have stood up to Governor Tom Wolf and others holding similar liberal ideals who have wanted to take away our constitutional rights, increase taxes, and block election reforms and oversight,” said Ward.

During her tenure, Ward said she has supported 2nd Amendment rights legislation, banning vaccine mandates, and preserved the sanctity of the unborn.

During the pandemic, Senator Ward also said she’s been relentless in efforts to reign in Governor Wolf’s power grabs and government overreach.

“We have seen an unprecedented push for unconstitutional mandates on the citizens of Pennsylvania,” declared Ward. “I refuse to allow government to dictate to parents what is best for their children, penalize those who choose not to get vaccinated and stand in the way of secure and fair elections.”

Ward’s work has consistently earned her support from the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), the Pennsylvania Chamber of Commerce and Industry PAC, and the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau PAC. She has also been awarded by the American Conservative Union Foundation a conservative Pennsylvania lawmaker designation.

Before being elected to House and Senate, Ward was a registered nurse for 22 years. She’s a Hollidaysburg High School alum and received her nursing diploma from the Altoona Hospital School of Nursing.