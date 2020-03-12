State Secretary of Aging leads local roundtable

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The state secretary of aging came to Centre County today to spotlight mental health issues affecting older Pa residents.

He led a roundtable focusing on improving access to mental health care and removing the stigma associated with mental health issues.

Robert Torres says it’s important for agencies to collaborate in order to provide the services that are needed.

“Really having multi-disciplinary teams that can look at a particular person and ask ‘how can we best support this individual?,” said Robert Torres: Secretary, Pa Department of Aging.

The roundtable also touched on how emergency services and law enforcement can best handle situations involving mental health issues.