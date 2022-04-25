BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Approximately 1,000 middle and high school students from across the Commonwealth will come together and put their knowledge to the test at this year’s science championship.

Penn State Altoona will be hosting the 2022 Pennsylvania Science Olympiad State Championship on Saturday, April 30, beginning at 8:30 a.m. The day-long event will have students competing in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) tournaments. Topics include, but are not limited to, engineering, anatomy and physiology, crime-solving, chemistry and physics.

Overall, around 2,000 people are expected to be in attendance. Penn State Altoona students, faculty and staff volunteers will intect with the Olympiads and visitors through activities and events in the afternoon.

be research and panel discussions, research presentations, campus and lab tours, physics and engineering demonstrations, a biology scavenger hunt, and the opportunity to build a first aid kit. Visitors will also be able to grab a treat from a tropical ice truck.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

The Pennsylvania Science Olympiad is an international nonprofit organization devoted to improving the quality of science education, increasing student interest in science, and providing recognition for outstanding achievement in science education, according to their website. To learn more, click here.