BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Route 913 near Dudley is closed due to a downed tree and power lines on the road, according to Saxton Fire Company.

Crews are on the scene and the road is expected to be closed in both directions for an extended period of time.

Motorists are advised to be alert for low-hanging lines and trees while traveling through the area.

Power has been restored to Saxton.