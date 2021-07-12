State Rep. Conklin to host town hall in State College

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Representative Scott Conklin, D-Centre, will hold a community town hall, Wednesday, July 14 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Located at the Patton Township Municipal Building’s board meeting room, the town hall will allow residents to address concerns regarding the recovery stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will be live-streamed and participants can call in with questions by contacting Conklin’s district office at 814-238-5477.

Those who will like to RSVP for the town hall and submit a question in advance can do so on the town hall Google form.