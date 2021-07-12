State Rep. Conklin to host town hall in State College

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Representative Scott Conklin, D-Centre, will hold a community town hall, Wednesday, July 14 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Located at the Patton Township Municipal Building’s board meeting room, the town hall will allow residents to address concerns regarding the recovery stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event will be live-streamed and participants can call in with questions by contacting Conklin’s district office at 814-238-5477.
Those who will like to RSVP for the town hall and submit a question in advance can do so on the town hall Google form.
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.